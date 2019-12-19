Edited Photo Abusing Hindus Shared to Discredit CAA Protests
The government imposed Section 144 in certain areas of Delhi and suspended internet as massive protests were planned against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital on Thursday, 19 December.
CLAIM
Now, a picture is being circulated on the internet which shows one of the protesters holding a placard abusing the Hindu community.
The placard which is being shared reads, “Hindu Ch****a”.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
Th claim is false.
The original picture of the poster in question has been edited to give an impression that the protester was abusing the Hindu community, but in reality, the poster simply reads, “Hindu hoon, Ch****a nahi”, which loosely translates to “I am a Hindu, not an ch****a”.
The edited picture crops the poster from the centre to create the false impression.
Clearly, the protesters picture has been edited to target, malign and discredit the protests.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)