Six farmers were killed and one injured in a road accident on UP’s Etawah district on Tuesday night, 19 May. The farmers were reportedly going to the market to sell their produce when the pickup truck they were travelling in collided with another truck, reported ANI."Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. Injured person admitted at Saifai Medical College," R Singh, SP City told ANI.Expressing his grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured farmer.“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of 6 people in Etawah. He has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.”CM Yogi Adityanath’s office told ANI UP Sends Bodies With Injured Migrants to Jharkhand in Open trucksSamajwadi Party also announced on social media that it will give a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the families of the farmers who died.This is the latest in a series of road accidents that have taken place across UP during the lockdown. On 16 May, at least 26 migrants died after their truck collided with another in UP’s Auriaya district.Buses for UP Migrants: FIR Against Priyanka’s Secy, UP Cong Chief We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.