Just days after a tragic road accident claimed the lives of at least 26 migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, the trauma for those who survived the accident doesn’t appear to be over.Shocking pictures have emerged where bodies wrapped in tarpaulin sheets can be seen dumped in the corner of a truck and injured migrant workers right next to them.The truck was transporting bodies of those who died in the Auraiya truck accident and those who sustained injuries. The vehicle was enroute to Jharkhand from UP. Eleven of the deceased migrants were from Jharkhand.UP Truck Accident Kills 24 Migrant Workers, PM Offers CondolencesA fuming Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to social media, pointing out that this inhumane treatment of the migrant workers could possibly have been avoided.Following this, the trucks were reportedly stopped and the dead bodies were loaded into ambulances on the Prayagraj highway.At least 24 migrant workers were killed and over 30 injured when a the truck they were travelling in rammed into another at Auraiya in UP. Subsequently, two more people succumbed to their injuries later.Several migrant workers have been killed in a series of road accidents across UP, Maharashtra, Bihar among other states over the last few weeks. As the fourth phase of the lockdown continues and more migrants attempt to walk back home, accidents on highways are reported daily.6 Migrants Killed, Several Others Injured as Truck Overturns in MP We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.