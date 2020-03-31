Yogi Adityanath To Hold Emergency Meeting on Nizamuddin Incident
Cutting short his visit to the districts with maximum number of COVID-19 patients, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, 31 March, returned to the state capital to hold an urgent meeting with senior officials, in view of reports that people from the state attended a religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area which has emerged as one of the biggest hotspots of the disease.
"The chief minister visited Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. He, however, cut short his visit and headed to Lucknow to meet senior health officers to review quarantine measures, especially in the light of the incident in Delhi," a government spokesperson said.
He was scheduled to visit Meerut and Agra besides Ghaziabad to review the situation. The CM will hold meeting with senior officials later in the day, the spokesperson added.
Talking to reporters, Jain said that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from 1 March to 15 March.
