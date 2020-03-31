24 People Staying At Markaz Contracted COVID-19: Delhi Health Min

At least 24 people, who attended a religious gathering at Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin, have been found to be positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI on Tuesday, 31 March.

Makraz Nizamuddin – the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat – has been accused of violating quarantine protocol amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

"So far 24 people staying there have been found to be coronavirus positive," said Jain.