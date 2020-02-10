BJP Leader Seeks Burqa Ban, Links It to Ravana’s Sister Surpanakha

A BJP leader Monday, 10 February demanded a ban on burqa, calling it a security threat and provocatively linking it to demon king Ravana's sister Surpanakha.

"Burqa should be banned in the country as has been done in several other countries," Raghuraj Singh, who holds a rank equivalent to a minister of state in the Uttar Pradesh government, told reporters.

Singh claimed burqa is not worn in countries like Sri Lanka, China, the US and Canada and said it should be banned in India as terrorists can take advantage of it.