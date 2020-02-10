‘Go to Pakistan,’ BJP MP Tells Poet Munawwar Rana’s Daughter

Accompanied by some student leaders from the AMU, the social activist had told the protestors, “We are holding all-women protests which are completely peaceful and which is our democratic right, but as we have seen in Lucknow, the UP police is using coercive measures to crush our protests.” In Lucknow, she said, women's washrooms were locked to break the protest.

“Such oppressive methods are very suffocating for the people,” she added.

On Sunday, SRana and some AMU student leaders tried to enter the protest site but were denied permission by police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Akash Kulhari on Monday said it is apprehended that some antisocial elements “might try to take advantage of the ongoing protest at the Eidgah.”