Unlock 4: Schools, Colleges, Metro to Reopen? Here’s What We Know

With over over three million active COVID-19 cases, India is currently in its third phase of ‘Unlock’. In the latest guidelines issued by the Centre, restrictions on movement of individuals at night was lifted and yoga institutes and gyms have been allowed to reopen.

Metro train services, cinema halls, swimmings pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and similar places continue remain prohibited. Schools, colleges, coaching centres are also closed until at least 31 August.

New ‘Unlock’ guidelines are expected to release by 1 September and several media reports point to the reopening of schools and colleges in the country and the restart of metro services in Delhi NCR.

Here is what we we know so far regarding the new guidelines: