Over 62% Parents Unwilling to Send Children to School: Survey

A survey by LocalCircles has found that 62 percent of parents are unwilling to send their children to attend classes at schools even if announced by the Centre in the September “Unlock” guidelines.

The Local circles survey is based on the responses form 25,000 people across 261 districts. It also found that only 6 percent of the respondents were willing to visit a movie theatre in the next two months and 36 percent were okay with taking a ride in a metro or local train.

“Citizens were asked if the government decides to restart metro/local trains from 1 September 2020, will they be taking them in the next 60 days. 36 percent answered in a 'yes' while 51 percent answered in a ‘no’. 13 percent were unsure about it," the survey said.