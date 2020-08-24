Over 62% Parents Unwilling to Send Children to School: Survey
The survey also found that only 6% of the respondents were willing to visit a movie theatre in the next 2 months.
A survey by LocalCircles has found that 62 percent of parents are unwilling to send their children to attend classes at schools even if announced by the Centre in the September “Unlock” guidelines.
The Local circles survey is based on the responses form 25,000 people across 261 districts. It also found that only 6 percent of the respondents were willing to visit a movie theatre in the next two months and 36 percent were okay with taking a ride in a metro or local train.
“Citizens were asked if the government decides to restart metro/local trains from 1 September 2020, will they be taking them in the next 60 days. 36 percent answered in a 'yes' while 51 percent answered in a ‘no’. 13 percent were unsure about it," the survey said.
On the reopening of cinema halls, only 3 percent of the respondents said they will go many times while 3 percent said they will go once or twice. 77 percent said they will not go to movie halls at all to keep themselves safe. 14 percent said they don’t go to movie theaters anyways to watch movies.
The Centre on Monday, 17 August, framed a plan to re-open schools in a phased manner starting 1 September to 14 November, reported the Times of India.
According to the report, the decision to re-open the schools will be part of the final unlock guidelines to be issued at the end of the this month. The final decision would be left to state governments on how and when they should reopen schools.
With over over three million active COVID-19 cases, India is currently in its third phase of “Unlock”. In the latest guidelines issued by the Centre, restrictions on movement of individuals at night was lifted and yoga institutes and gyms have been allowed to reopen.
Metro train services, cinema halls, swimmings pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and similar places are activities which remained prohibited. Schools, colleges, coaching centers have also remained closed until at least 31 August. New ‘Unlock’ guidelines will be released by 1 September.
