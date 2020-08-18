Schools to Reopen by 1 September, Classes to Run in Shifts: Report
According to the report, the decision to re-open the schools will be part of the final unlock guidelines.
The Centre on Monday, 17 August, framed a plan to re-open schools in a phased manner starting 1 September to 14 November, reported the Times of India.
According to the report, the decision to re-open the schools will be part of the final unlock guidelines to be issued at the end of the this month. The final decision would be left to state governments on how and when they should re-open schools.
“The states, where case loads have been low, have also expressed their keenness to bring back students of senior classes,” reported the Times of India quoting a senior official.
The procedure of the plan to re-open schools has been discussed by a group of secretaries attached to the group of ministers on COVID-19 management, headed by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reported the Times of India.
How will schools operate?
The report further states that for the first 15 days, students of class 10 to 12 would be asked to attend school. Different sections of a class would attend schools on particular days.
For example, if a school has 4 sections, half the students of section A and C would come on a certain days and the rest on remaining days.
All schools will likely run in shifts from 8 am-11 am and 12 pm-3pm and run on 33 percent capacity of teaching staff and students.
What about other classes?
According to the report, after the introduction of class 10-12, schools will be advised to start the physical classes of class 6-19 in restricted hours and capacity.
