Schools to Reopen by 1 September, Classes to Run in Shifts: Report

The Centre on Monday, 17 August, framed a plan to re-open schools in a phased manner starting 1 September to 14 November, reported the Times of India.

According to the report, the decision to re-open the schools will be part of the final unlock guidelines to be issued at the end of the this month. The final decision would be left to state governments on how and when they should re-open schools.

“The states, where case loads have been low, have also expressed their keenness to bring back students of senior classes,” reported the Times of India quoting a senior official.

The procedure of the plan to re-open schools has been discussed by a group of secretaries attached to the group of ministers on COVID-19 management, headed by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reported the Times of India.