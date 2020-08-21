Delhi Metro Launches New Contactless Card for Travel During COVID

The smart card is available for customers through the application called 'Autope'. It will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of the card goes below Rs 100 and will automatically recharge the card with Rs 200 at the fare collection gate itself. The amount will be auto-debited from the customer's linked card or bank account the next working day.

The feature assumes significance at a time when there are new travel protocols which call for social distancing and contactless services due to the ongoing pandemic. The DMRC, however, clarified that irrespective of the new card, the existing smart cards owned by the commuters will continue to remain valid in the same manner as they used to be.