Delhi Metro Resumption Plan: Masks Must, No Entry If Flu Symptoms

"Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having COVID-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using metro," the plan said.

"All persons entering metro premises will be mandatorily wearing masks. Hand sanitisation or washing facility to be available at the entry points."

"Thermal screening of all entrants to be conducted at the entry point of stations and those found with abnormal temperatures will not be allowed to enter and persons with cold, cough and other flu like symptoms will be denied entry," the proposal said.

CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan told the news agency that the plan has been prepared keeping in mind that the "speed, safety and security" of the passengers, force personnel, DMRC staffers and others present in the area is ensured.