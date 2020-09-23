Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Expressing condolences, PM Modi called him “an exceptional karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong.”
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Suresh Angadi, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at the age of 65. The BJP leader from Karnataka had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.
Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi “an exceptional karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka”.
“He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour,,” the PM tweeted.
