Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Suresh Angadi, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at the age of 65. The BJP leader from Karnataka had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi “an exceptional karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka”.

“He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour,,” the PM tweeted.