Udupi Hijab Row: No Rule on Paper, but Girls Still Told To Take Classes Online

The girls said that they had been told they couldn't wear their hijabs to class earlier in 2021 as well, and that their parents had signed a document agreeing to this when they were admitted to the college. However, after a hiatus, when the college switched to online classes, they realised there was no official rule regarding the issue.

"We went back and checked. There's no such official rule in the university nor did our parents agree to any such arbitrary policy. So we decided to wear the hijab anyway," AH Almas had told The Quint, as reported on 25 January.

On the other hand, the principal of the college, Rudre Gowda, has said that they have had a rule against wearing the hijab during class since the college was established in 1985, according to The Indian Express.