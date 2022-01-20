Why Can't We Have Our Identity & Education Both, Ask Udupi's Hijab-Wearing Girls

The girls now allege that they are being forced to apologise to the college authorities. "We are being threatened to take back our protest and apologise," Almas said.

The college principal, Rudre Gowda, did not respond to The Quint's calls or messages till the time of publishing this report. BJP MLA Raghupati had earlier told Mangalorean that the girls aren't being allowed to wear the hijab for the purpose of uniformity.

"Today, few students have asked to allow to wear the hijab inside the classroom, tomorrow some more students will ask permission to wear the saffron shawl, jeans, or sleeveless dress," he is quoted as saying.

Soon after the Udupi issue captured eyeballs, a group of students of a government-run-university in Chikmagalur held protests against students wearing the hijab, by spotting saffron scarves on their necks. Another such protest was held at Pompei College in Mangaluru, with students wearing saffron scarves. Some among them were from the ABVP.