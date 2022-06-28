PM Modi Leaves Germany After Attending G7 Summit, To Reach UAE Soon
PM Modi will visit the UAE to convey his personal condolences over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, 28 June, after attending the G7 Summit in Germany. During the summit, the Prime Minister interacted with numerous world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
“PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Germany for the G7 Summit, wrapping up two days of productive discussions on sustainable solutions to global challenges,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.
“PM Modi now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for a brief stopover before reaching New Delhi,” the MEA added.
The prime minister will visit the UAE to convey his personal condolences over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler who died on 13 May after prolonged illness.
"Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity," Modi tweeted.
Expressing grief over Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death, Modi had called the former President a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.
Highlights of Modi's G7 Summit
Modi, at a session of the G7 summit on Monday, highlighted India’s efforts towards green growth, sustainable lifestyles, clean energy and global wellbeing.
During his two-day visit to Germany, the PM met his counterparts from the UK, Italy and Japan, exchanging views on various issues with them. He also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
He also interacted with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission and reviewed India-EU cooperation in areas of trade, technology, investment and climate action.
Modi’s meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saw the two leaders agree to diversify bilateral cooperation on issues related to climate change, and aimed to carry the momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.
Alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Modi reviewed progress in bilateral ties and re-emphasised the need for deepened cooperation in trade and investment, food security, pharmaceuticals, defence and digital financial inclusion.
Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a range of bilateral and global issues over a cup of tea.
On Sunday, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora during a massive community event at the Audi Dome indoor arena in Munich.
(With inputs from PTI)
