Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Funeral Conducted in Udaipur Amid Heavy Police Presence
Lal was killed by two men on Tuesday for expressing support for Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet.
The funeral of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur who was murdered by two men on Tuesday, was held in the city on Wednesday, 29 June, in the presence of a large number of people, including relatives and locals, amid a curfew in different parts of the city.
Several police personnel had been deployed during the funeral to ensure law and order.
The funeral procession began from the tailor's residence in Sector 14 of Udaipur, and went upto the Ashok Nagar funeral grounds, as per news agency PTI.
A large number of locals reached the funeral ground via bikes and cars, with some even carrying saffron flags and raising slogans in support of awarding the death penalty to the accused persons.
Lal was killed by two men over a social media post in which the former had allegedly supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The two persons accused of the murder – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari – have been arrested.
People also raised slogans of 'Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe' while his funeral pyre was lit. Some persons even raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Lal's cremation.
The tailor's murder had led to sporadic incidents of violence in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as a curfew was imposed in different parts of the city.
Mobile internet services were also suspended in all 33 districts of Rajasthan.
