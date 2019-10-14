Why Did BR Ambedkar Convert From Hinduism to Buddhism?

On 14 October 1956, in Nagpur, Dr BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism.

He wasn't alone – close to 3.6 lakh of his followers converted with him in Nagpur.

But why did Ambedkar choose to convert to Buddhism, why did he decide to convert in Nagpur and why did he alter not just his own path but the lives of a largely marginalised Dalit community?

Ambedkar had long decided to change his religion to escape what he considered a “threat to freedom” – the varna or caste system, propagated by Hinduism. Frustrated by what he believed was an inherent part of the Hindu religion, Ambedkar opined that conversion was the only method for Dalits to denounce the caste system.