'Tripura Violence Fact-Finding Report Sponsored, Self-Serving': State Govt to SC

A spell of violence had gripped Tripura in the third week of October, with homes and places of worship belonging to Muslims being targeted.

The pretext for the violence is said to have been the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, with which the state shares a border.

Hindus were attacked, houses were burnt, and temples were vandalised in Bangladesh over the desecration of a Hindu deity and the Quran during Durga puja.

There were protests across the country, including Tripura, where right-wing groups like Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Hindu Jagran Manch led the rallies.

There were instances of protesters clashing with police personnel over being denied permission for the rally. This was followed by a spell of violence where Muslim settlements were attacked, at least 15 mosques were allegedly burnt or vandalised, and shops owned by Muslims were set on fire, according to Maktoob Media.

