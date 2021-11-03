Tripura Police Books 71 People for ‘Provocative Social Media Posts'
The police have asked people to not like or retweet provocative posts “since it amounts to rumor-mongering”.
The Tripura Police, on Wednesday, 3 November, filed five criminal cases against 71 people over allegedly provocative and fake posts on social media. According to PTI, the posts, the police alleged, were aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state.
The state police took to Twitter to say:
“Five criminal cases have been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. Strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in the society.”
A senior Tripura police officer has reportedly told PTI that the cases were filed for allegedly spreading rumours on social media, related to the recent communal violence incidents in Tripura. He also said that as per the preliminary probe, fake pictures and videos were uploaded on social media purportedly in a bid to tarnish the image of the government and the state police.
Further, the police has asked people to not like or retweet provocative posts “since it amounts to rumour-mongering”.
The police pointed out that fake news that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district is doing the rounds, and said:
"This is a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine and Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquillity.”Tripura Police
Further, in response to a tweet, the police said:
“These are fake videos being circulated under criminal conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state and defame the state government and the police.”
The Tripura state government had on Friday, 29 October, alleged that a group from outside had concocted a conspiracy against the administration to create unrest in Tripura and malign the state’s image by uploading fake photographs of a burning mosque on social media, reported PTI.
Further, the Information and Culture minister Sushanta Chowdhury reportedly said that the state police’s investigation has revealed that no mosque was set ablaze in Panisagar sub-division in North Tripura district.
(With inputs from PTI.)
