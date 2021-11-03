Tripura Police Books 71 People for ‘Provocative Social Media Posts'

A senior Tripura police officer has reportedly told PTI that the cases were filed for allegedly spreading rumours on social media, related to the recent communal violence incidents in Tripura. He also said that as per the preliminary probe, fake pictures and videos were uploaded on social media purportedly in a bid to tarnish the image of the government and the state police.

Further, the police has asked people to not like or retweet provocative posts “since it amounts to rumour-mongering”.