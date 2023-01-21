Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya Foundation Day 2023: History, Significance and More
Know the history and significance of celebrating the Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya Foundation Day.
India is a country with diverse cultures, dialects, and religions. Northeast is an important part of India which is typically know for its tourism. Every year on 21st January, people of Northeast celebrate the Foundation Day to commemorate their statehood.
The Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day is observed by people of Northeast with great enthusiasm and grandeur. People participate in different events to showcase their rich culture and traditions.
This year marks the 51st Foundation Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Let us read about the history, significance, and other important details about celebrating the Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day.
History of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day
The north east part of India includes eight states - Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram. On 21 January 1972 the current three states - Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur received the title of full fledged States under the North Eastern Region Re-Organisation Act, 1971. Prior to this, Meghalaya was a part of Assam, and Tripura and Manipur were princely states.
Significance of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day
The significance of celebrating the Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day is to commemorate the statehood of these three states. People hold cultural activities, sports meetings, and many other events to acknowledge and appreciate the rich culture, diversity, traditions, and tourism of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.