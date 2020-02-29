QBullet: 42 Dead in Delhi Violence; India to Attend ‘Taliban Deal’

The death toll in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi five days ago reached 42 after a 60-year-old man was beaten to death in Shiv Vihar early Friday, 28 February despite heavy police deployment in the area.

According to police, 123 FIRs have been filed so far following the violence in the area, 630 people detained and 47 peace committee meetings held in affected localities. ‘We have controlled the situation in northeast Delhi,’ Additional CP MS Randhawa told reporters.

Police identified Friday’s victim as Ayub Ansari, a scrap collector and resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, around 2 km from Shiv Vihar. They said a probe is underway and no arrest had been made so far.

