QBiz: Recharge Shops Allowed to Open; Fiscal Package 2.0 Expected

In a major step to push e-commerce amid COVID-19 restrictions, Google on Tuesday said it is advancing its plans to make it free for merchants to sell on Google.

While the listing of products on Google Shopping is set to become free, businesses may still have to pay Google if they wish to promote their listings.

"Beginning next week, search results on the Google Shopping tab will consist primarily of free product listings, helping merchants better connect with consumers, regardless of whether they advertise on Google," Bill Ready, Google's President of Commerce wrote in a blog post.

These changes will take effect in the US before the end of April, Google said, adding that it aims to expand this globally before the end of the year.

(Source: Livemint)