India’s New FDI Norms Violate WTO’s Principle of Free Trade: China
India's new norms for foreign direct investment from specific countries violate the WTO's principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday, 20 April.
The official said the new policy introducing "additional barriers" was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment.
"The additional barriers set by the Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO's principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.
