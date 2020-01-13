Those Damaging Property Should Be Shot Like in UP: WB BJP Chief

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday, 12 January, by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh", reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.