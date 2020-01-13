Those Damaging Property Should Be Shot Like in UP: WB BJP Chief

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday, 12 January, by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh", reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

“Does it belong to their fathers that they are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers’ money!”
Dilip Ghosh, BJP State President

“Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our government in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs,” he said.

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”.

‘2 Crore Muslim Infiltrators in India’

"They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country's property. Is it their zamindari?" he asked.

Ghosh also called for identifying those "sabotaging the interests" of Hindu Bengalis.

He claimed that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” in the country.

"One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he alleged.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

