Modi Says ‘Excited’ for Bengal Visit; Protests Anticipated in Kol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Kolkata at around 4 pm on Saturday, 11 January, kicking off a two-day visit to West Bengal, during which he will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.
Apart from attending scheduled programmes, the prime minister could also hold a one-on-one meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening.
The visit comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Modi to Avoid Road Routes to Bypass Protests
PM Modi will avoid all road routes as protests have been planned across the city before his visit.
Ramakrishna Mission Students Seek Cancellation of Modi's Belur Math Visit
Students of Ramakrishna Mission voiced their displeasure ahead of PM Modi's visit to Belur Math on 11 January. They have written to authorities to cancel this visit.
PM Modi to Visit Heritage Buildings in Kolkata
The prime minister will introduce four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata - the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.
These iconic galleries have been renovated and refurbished with new exhibitions, while curating the old galleries.
Modi to Hold One-on-One Meeting With CM Mamata Banerjee
The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.
Protests Anticipated Ahead of PM Modi's Kolkata Visit
The West Bengal administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the visit.
Several opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, and some student organisations are scheduled to hold protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.