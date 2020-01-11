Modi Says ‘Excited’ for Bengal Visit; Protests Anticipated in Kol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Kolkata at around 4 pm on Saturday, 11 January, kicking off a two-day visit to West Bengal, during which he will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

Apart from attending scheduled programmes, the prime minister could also hold a one-on-one meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening.

The visit comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act.