Think.Nxt Shorts: 'Indian Space Programmes Need More Investment, Less Frugality'

In this episode of Think.Nxt Shorts, The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl argued that though the achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to catapult Chandrayaan-3 towards the lunar South Pole is admirable, it is not celebratory.

Why, you ask? Let's dig in.

Contending that the United States' Apollo 11 landed a man on the Moon over half a century ago, Bahl remarked: "The US had launched Apollo 11 to the Moon in four days. Of course, they had burnt more fuel and invested more money, but this was over 50 years ago."