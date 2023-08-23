From 'Rocket Woman Of India' To Leading Chandrayaan-3; Who Is Ritu Karidhal?

As India celebrates Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing, there's one name that stands out in the world of space exploration, Ritu Karidhal.

While Chandrayaan-3 saw a record number of 54 female scientists and engineers contributing to the backend work, Karidhal is the only woman at the helm. The senior ISRO scientist has been appointed as the Mission Director of India's lunar odyssey.

Here's everything you should know about the 'Rocket Woman of India':