ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019From 'Rocket Woman Of India' To Leading Chandrayaan-3; Who Is Ritu Karidhal?

From 'Rocket Woman Of India' To Leading Chandrayaan-3; Who Is Ritu Karidhal?

While 54 female scientists and engineers contributed to Chandrayaan-3, Ritu Karidhal is the only woman at the helm.

phelian
Published
India
2 min read
From 'Rocket Woman Of India' To Leading Chandrayaan-3; Who Is Ritu Karidhal?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As India celebrates Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing, there's one name that stands out in the world of space exploration, Ritu Karidhal.

While Chandrayaan-3 saw a record number of 54 female scientists and engineers contributing to the backend work, Karidhal is the only woman at the helm. The senior ISRO scientist has been appointed as the Mission Director of India's lunar odyssey.

Here's everything you should know about the 'Rocket Woman of India':

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The Internet Is Abuzz With Reactions To Chandrayaan-3's Successful Moon Landing

The Internet Is Abuzz With Reactions To Chandrayaan-3's Successful Moon Landing

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  ISRO   Chandrayaan-3 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×