‘Loved His Daughter’: Telugu Channels Condone Honour Killing

When she visited the graveyard where the last rites were being conducted, slogans blaming her for ‘killing’ her father and of ‘Maruthi Rao amar rahe’ (long live Maruthi Rao) were raised.

Twenty-four-year-old Pranay Perumalla was purportedly hacked to death in Telangana in a caste killing in 2018, which was allegedly committed by a hitman arranged by her father.

Maruthi Rao, the main accused in Pranay's murder, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Hyderabad's Khairatabad area on Sunday, 8 March, after he checked into the room on Saturday night.