Had No Contact With Father Since Pranay’s Death: Amrutha

After the murder of her husband, Amrutha vowed never to go back to her parents and continued to live with her in-laws. In January last year, Amrutha delivered a baby boy.

In June last year, the police had filed a chargesheet against Rao, and seven others. The accused include Asghar Ali, his associate Mohammad Abdul Bari and Subash Sharma, the hired assassin from Bihar, Maruthi Rao's brother Sravan Kumar and his driver, Samudrala Shiva.

Maruthi Rao, who was out on bail, again came under the police scanner after the body of an unidentified man was found in a shed belonging to him in Miryalaguda on 29 February.