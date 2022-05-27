Woman Stabbed Repeatedly on Busy Hyderabad Road, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

A 48-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Telangana's Hyderabad by her alleged stalker, who was also reportedly her neighbour, in the city's Hafeez Baba Nagar area.

The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, showed the man attacking her from behind while she was crossing a busy road. Even though there were several people around, nobody intervened to save her.

The woman was identified as Syed Noor Bano, a widow. She was immediately shifted to the Owaisi Hospital after the incident, NDTV reported.