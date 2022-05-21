ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad: Man Stabbed to Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage; Four Arrested

Neeraj P had reportedly married a woman from a different caste against her family's desires.

In another case of caste-related violence, a man who had married a woman from a different caste, was stabbed to death in Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar, on Friday.

The deceased identified as Neeraj P was on a two-wheeler with his father when the assailants stopped the vehicle and allegedly stabbed him multiple times by five assailants.

According to the authorities, Neeraj P who was businessman, married the woman against her family's desires last year.

The man died on his way to the hospital, the officials said. Further investigations are going on, they added.

Earlier in May, in a different case of inter-caste violence, Nagaraju, a Dalit man, was stabbed to death in Hyderabad over his marriage to a woman from the Muslim community.

(Published with inputs from PTI)

