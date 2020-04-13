T’gana: 11 Tablighi Jamaat Members Booked for Sheltering Returnees

Authorities in Telangana have reportedly registered a case against 11 office bearers of the state Tablighi Jamaat unit for allegedly sheltering a large number of returnees from the mid-March congregation in New Delhi.

According to a report in The Times of India, senior Telangana police officers said that the Habeeb Nagar police had lodged a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other sections of IPC.

There was earlier a separate FIR against eight Indonesian nationals on the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs. Ikram Ali, along with others, has been charged with sheltering a large number of returnees.