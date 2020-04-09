K’taka: Muslims Stigmatised Over COVID-19; 2 Held for ‘Ban Order’

After reports of attacks on Muslims from Bagalkote in north Karnataka to Bengaluru last week, more incidents of communal bias have emerged, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Reportage on the pandemic across the country has taken a communal turn after news broke of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month.

From BJP MPs tweeting misinformation about ‘misbehaviour’ of Tablighi Jamaat attendees at a hospital in Belagavi to relief workers in Bengaluru being beaten over suspicion of ‘dirtying’ the food by spitting in it before distribution, there has been an uptick in bias and violence against the Muslim community.

In Bengaluru’s Ramanagara district, a video was shared, showing an announcement being made in Ankanahalli village to the effect that Muslims are henceforth banned from entering the village and that none of the villagers should work for Muslims or else risk being fined Rs 500-1,000.