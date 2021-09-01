Tamil Nadu Bans Ganesh Chaturthi Processions, Closes Beaches on Sundays

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, 30 August, announced that beaches will be closed on Sundays and idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi festival will not be permitted for public display. The government made the announcement while extending the COVID-19 lockdown till 15 September.

The Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday held a high-level meeting with officials in Chennai to take stock of COVID-19 caseload in Tamil Nadu. After the meeting, the government ordered the lockdown extension along with fresh restrictions which will be in effect till 15 September.