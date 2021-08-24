Mild Tremors in Chennai and Parts of TN After Earthquake in Bay of Bengal

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was at 12:23 pm on Tuesday and was at a depth of 10 kilometres. IMD Chennai has confirmed that the tremors were caused by this earthquake. “We are still in the process of studying the tremors.

The epicentre of the earthquake is found to be near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, in the Bay of Bengal region. Its magnitude is ascertained as 5.1 on the Richter scale. As a result, tremors were felt in parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai,” an official in the India Meteorological Department, Chennai, told The News Minute.