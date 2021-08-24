Mild Tremors in Chennai and Parts of TN After Earthquake in Bay of Bengal
Mild tremors were felt in Chennai on Tuesday after an earthquake was reported in the Bay of Bengal.
Mild tremors were felt in Chennai on Tuesday, 24 August, after an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale was reported in the Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. Many users on social media in parts of Chennai shared that they had felt mild tremors. Users said that they felt the tremors in Thiruvanmiyur, Alwarpet and areas close to the sea in Chennai.
As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was at 12:23 pm on Tuesday and was at a depth of 10 kilometres. IMD Chennai has confirmed that the tremors were caused by this earthquake. “We are still in the process of studying the tremors.
The epicentre of the earthquake is found to be near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, in the Bay of Bengal region. Its magnitude is ascertained as 5.1 on the Richter scale. As a result, tremors were felt in parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai,” an official in the India Meteorological Department, Chennai, told The News Minute.
According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, an intra plate quake was felt near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on 11 April. This quake with an intensity of 3.0 magnitude level was felt after three years.
