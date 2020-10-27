‘Take Issues to Concerned Authorities’: SC Tells Bilkis Bano 

Bano had filed a plea, informing the court that she was not satisfied with the state government’s compliance of the Supreme Court order directing the state to provide a job offer and accommodation provision for Bano.

Bano said that instead of accommodation, the state government had only provided her with 50 square metres land, which is marked in records as garden area zone, reported Live Law.

With regard to job, the state government had offered her a peon’s job in the Irrigation Department on contract basics for a particular project in fixed pay grade, Bano further said according to Live Law.