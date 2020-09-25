Gujarat Riots, Nehru’s Vision Dropped From Assam Class 12 Syllabus

The Assam government’s attempts at reducing the syllabus for students of Class 12 have led to the removal of chapters on the 2002 Gujarat riots, writings on caste-based marginalisation, the Mandal Commission and even one on Jawaharlal Nehru, among other topics, reported The Indian Express.

Portions dropped from the syllabus, which were uploaded on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) website, were reportedly selected after consultation with teachers and subject experts in the state, said officials.