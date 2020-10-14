TRP Scam: Mumbai Police Calls 2 Republic TV Editors for Quizzing

The Mumbai Police had addressed a press conference last week where it said it has busted a "TRP scam", whereby TRPs were being manipulated. The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels who, it said, were involved in the practice. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

The other channels named are smaller regional channels like Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

Vikas Khanchandani, Republic TV CEO has already been questioned, the owners of the two Marathi channels have been arrested, and questioning is underway for the promoters and directors of Republic TV.