SC Rejects Pleas for Rath Yatra at Places Apart from Puri Jagannath

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 July, rejected the petitions seeking permission to conduct the Rath Yatra at various places in Odisha apart from the Puri Jagannath temple where it has been allowed, news agency PTI reported.

"You want to pray to the God. You can do it from home. I also wanted to go to Puri but I couldn't in the last one-and-a-half years. This isn't the time. We hope God will allow us these rituals next year," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was quoted as saying during the hearing.