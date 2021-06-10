Puri Rath Yatra to Be Held Without Devotees Again Amid COVID

The Odisha government on Thursday, 10 June, announced that devotees will be restricted from participating in the Rath Yatra, which will only be held in Puri with strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

The announcement comes a month ahead of the religious festival, which will be held on 12 July. Last year, too, the devotees were barred from taking part in the yatra.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that all Supreme Court guidelines issued last year will be pertinent on the occasion.

He said, "This year also, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra will be held sans devotees in Puri. The administration has prohibited similar celebrations in other parts of the state," PTI reported.

The SRC further said that only chosen COVID-negative and fully immune persons will be allowed to partake in Snan Purnima’ (bathing ritual) and other ceremonies, the report added.