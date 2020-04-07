SC Refuses to Pass Any Blanket Order for Release of Prisoners

The top court said it was allowing the petitioner in-person advocate Amit Sahni to withdraw the petition with liberty to advise the individual prisoners, who are suffering from any diseases to make a representation to the authorities for their release.

“We see no justification in passing a general order.” the bench said.

Sahni said in the plea that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), older persons and those suffering from pre-existing medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and lung diseases can be seriously affected by the virus, also called COVID-19.

The plea said the apex court has already taken cognisance on its own about overcrowding in jails following the virus outbreak but the issue of vulnerability of certain category of persons including those above 50 years was not brought to its notice earlier.