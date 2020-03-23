COVID-19: Tihar Jail to Release 3,000 Prisoners to Ease Congestion
The Tihar Prison authorities on Monday, 23 March, said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat.
"We will try to release around 1,500 convicts on parole or furlough, and around the same number (1,500) of undertrial prisoners (on interim-bail) in the coming three to four days to ease congestion in jails in the wake of coronavirus threat," Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons), said.
However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals, he said.
According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)