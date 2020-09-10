AG Asked to Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Rajdeep Sardesai
The complainant has cited tweets of Sardesai including those on the Prashant Bhushan case.
A request has been made to Attorney General for India KK Venugopal seeking his consent for contempt proceedings against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, for his tweets on the apex court's sentencing in the Prashant Bhushan case and other tweets concerning the judiciary.
The request to the AG is accompanied by a draft contempt petition by a person named Astha Khurana, which states that the tweets by Sardesai were "nothing but a cheap publicity stunt."
Some of the tweets that the plea sited are as follows:
Khurana said that the tweets incite a feeling of "no confidence" in the minds of people about the top court and "scandalises" it.
The complainant has also called Sardesai a “habitual contemnor.”
Khurana seeks, therefore, to initiate contempt proceedings against Sardesai for "wilful disobedience of the Court orders and judgments."
In accordance with the Supreme Court’s Rules for contempt proceedings, if a contempt matter is being filed with the apex court, it first needs the consent of the Attorney General.
As a result, Khurana’s lawyer Omprakash Parihar submitted an application to Venugopal on 10 September. In it, he says:
“The series of Statements made by Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai on social media platform “ Twitter” has made with deliberate intentions, scandalousand derogatory statements in the context of the supreme court and hence, liable to be proceeded with Contempt of Courts.” (sic)
Parihar told The Quint that they are complying with the law which requires that the AG’s consent is needed prior to filing the contempt petition with the court. He also said that they would approach Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in case the AG rejected their request.
The AG was recently approached to initiate contempt proceedings against actress Swara Bhasker, for her comments on the court, but he rejected the request. The complainant in that case then approached Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, but he also rebuffed the attempt as the SG, noting that the SG can only be approached if the AG fails to respond.
