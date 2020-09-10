AG Asked to Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Rajdeep Sardesai

Khurana seeks, therefore, to initiate contempt proceedings against Sardesai for "wilful disobedience of the Court orders and judgments."

In accordance with the Supreme Court’s Rules for contempt proceedings, if a contempt matter is being filed with the apex court, it first needs the consent of the Attorney General.

As a result, Khurana’s lawyer Omprakash Parihar submitted an application to Venugopal on 10 September. In it, he says: