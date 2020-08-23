AG Declines Contempt Plea Against Swara Over Remark on Courts
A petition was filed before AG Venugopal, asking for contempt proceedings over controversial remarks on courts.
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal declined a request to initiate contempt proceedings against actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged derogatory statement on courts at an event in February this year, ANI reported on Sunday, 23 August.
A petition was filed before Venugopal, asking for the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Bhasker.
The petition alleged that Bhasker ‘scandalised the court’ – the same ground of contempt on which Prashant Bhushan was convicted by the Supreme Court on 14 August – when she allegedly said that “courts are not sure if they believe in the Constitution” in remarks made at a Mumbai conference in February 2020.
According to the petition, the objectionable part of Bhasker’s statement was as follows:
“We are now in a situation where our courts are not sure whether they believe in the Constitution or not... We are living in a country where the Supreme Court of our country states in a judgment that the demolition of Babri masjid was unlawful and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque...”
The petition by Usha Shetty claimed that this statement is derogatory and scandalous in nature and is intended to scandalise the court, “a cheap stunt of publicity to gain a brief applause but a deliberate attempt to turn the masses to resist and revolt against the apex court of India”.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.