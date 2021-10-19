ADVERTISEMENT

Bloody Clothes, Swords Used to Cut Off Man’s Hand at Farmers’ Protest Found

On 15 October, the body of Lakhbir Singh was found tied to a police barricade near the Singhu protest site.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police officers said they have recovered the bloodstained clothes and sword of Sarabjit Singh who had chopped off the hand of the victim. Representative image.</p></div>
The swords that were used to cut off a man's hand and foot at the farmers protest area near Delhi last week have been found along with the bloodstained clothes, the police said on Monday, 18 October.

Police officers in Haryana said they have recovered the bloodstained clothes and sword of Sarabjit Singh, who had chopped off the hand of the victim. They have also recovered the clothes and sword of another accused, Narain Singh, who had cut off a foot of the man who was killed.

On 15 October, the body of Lakhbir Singh, 35, a native of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found tied to a police barricade near the Singhu protest site. The two persons had brutally killed Singh, for allegedly desecrating the holy book of Sikhism.

The police had previously arrested four persons – Sarabjeet Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh – who belong to the Nihang sect. All of them are in police custody.

The police has set up two Special Investigation Teams to probe the incident as they suspect more persons were involved.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

