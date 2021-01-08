Suicides, Data Theft & South India’s Digital Loan Sharks

In December 2020, three suicides were reported in Telangana. Apart from all three victims being in their twenties, there was another similarity to these suicides – all ended their lives because of harassment from online instant loan providers.

These suicides were an eye-opener for Telangana Police and in the investigation that followed, police have identified over 358 bank accounts linked to 122 instant loan apps that were providing loans flouting norms and intimidating customers.