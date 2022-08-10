Stone Pelting, Clashes During Muharram Procession in Bareilly, Varanasi

Members of two communities hurled stones at each other on Tuesday, 9 August, in fracas during Muharram processions in Bareilly and Varanasi districts leading to injuries to several people, police said.

In Bareilly, some people from the Hindu community in Majhoua village under Bhojipura police station area complained about the use of a DJ in the tazia procession, saying a “new tradition” was being set, police said.

They allegedly hurled stones and those participating in the procession retaliated. Some people were hurt in the brickbatting, they said.