Video From 2018 Muharram Procession Falsely Linked to Recent Khargone Clashes

A video, which shows a mob brandishing guns and knives, and also shouting provocative slogans in front of a temple, is being shared on social media linking it to the recent communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami.

So far, at least 148 people have been arrested for arson and stone-pelting and according to state police, over 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the case.

However, we found that the video is from a Muharram procession that took place in 2018 in Khargone, and it is not linked to the recent clashes.