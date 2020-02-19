NPR Updation to Begin in Himachal Pradesh on 16 May

The process for the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) in Himachal Pradesh will begin from 16 May to 30 June, an official said on Wednesday, 19 February.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said the NPR updation and the houselisting and housing census operations will be done in the state from 16 May to 30 June under phase I.

In phase II, the population enumeration for Census 2021 in general areas will take place from 9-28 February, 2021, he said.

Khachi added the revisional round would take place from 1-5 March, 2021.